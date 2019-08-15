LEWISTON, Idaho – Mike Tatko, the Lewis-Clark regional business manager for Avista Utilities, has been elected president of the board of directors for the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation.
Tatko has been on the board since 2011 and has been involved with the college for several years. He was the first sports information director at LCSC (1998-2000), and has served as master of ceremonies at various athletic functions and banquets. He also does radio broadcasts of Warrior baseball games and is the representative for Avista during the annual Avista NAIA World Series held in late May each year at LCSC’s Harris Field.
Also voted into office were Lori McCann as vice president and Chris Moore as secretary. McCann is retired while Moore is an attorney with Creason, Moore, Dokken & Geidl, PLLC and he just renewed for another three-year term on the board.
Along with Moore, others who renewed their three-year board terms are Robert Clifford of CA Financial Services; Shelly DeAtley of DeAtley Family Foundation; Julie Kane, an attorney with the Nez Perce Tribe; Mike Ripley, retired; Bill Seehafer, retired; and Kirk Stedman of Inland Auto Glass. The newcomer to the board will be Jay Backus of Clearwater Paper.
The LCSC Foundation is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The foundation generated $1,564,655 in cash and in-kind donations during the 2019 fiscal year, which concluded on June 30.
The foundation’s mission is to promote access, excellence and relevance in higher education through support of LCSC.
Established in 1984 as a non-profit educational foundation, the LCSC Foundation is dedicated to providing a margin of excellence for LCSC students. In securing resources beyond those provided through the state funding, the foundation assures an educational experience that is more financially accessible to students, as well as one which is well-rounded and complete. The foundation currently provides financial support to a number of enhancement activities including the Foundation Scholars Program, Faculty Achievement Awards, scholarships, and other activities and programs that lie outside the traditional role of public funding.
More information on the LCSC Foundation can be found at www.lcsc.edu/giving.
