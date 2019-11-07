LEWISTON — The “Move Over” law was expanded on July 1 to include protections for responders to a roadside emergency, and with the approach of winter, ITD is partnering with Idaho State Police to host a media event on Tuesday to encourage safe driving.
Event Information:
When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Port of Entry on US-12 east of Lewiston
An ITD operator will be available to talk to reporters about the best way to stay safe when encountering highway response vehicles and driving up on snow plows this winter. Snow-fighting equipment will be on scene.
At the same time Idaho State Police with help from ITD will conduct an emphasis patrol on US-12 east of Lewiston to educate drivers about the expansion of the “Move Over” law.
Members of the media are invited to ride along with an ISP officer on this patrol.
Questions? Visit us online at itd.idaho.gov, follow ITD on Twitter (@IdahoITD) or Facebook and check travel conditions at 511.idaho.gov or dial 5-1-1. Please slow down in highway construction zones and pay attention. Safety for drivers and workers is our highest priority.
