Dear Editor,
On behalf of the citizens of Clearwater County I am concerned that the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) remains closed. All other libraries in the area Weippe, Pierce, Kamiah, Lewiston and Moscow are operating as usual. Many local Orofino citizens have approached Board members of CMPL asking when our library will reopen.
There have only been 27 COVID-19 cases, all fully recovered, in the past six months here in Clearwater County. Schools are open and need the library. Under the Covid precautions the library offers Valnet and curbside services.
For those who have a computer and network access Valnet is a way to view and make selections. However, this is not an option for a widespread majority of Clearwater County.
Clearwater Memorial Library has been going through extensive renovation and remodeling for the last six months. Shelving and books have been moved and reassembled and the children’s area remodeled and enlarged. Basically, the library has undergone some wonderful changes. The library staff has done an excellent job of sanitizing books that are returned.
We need to fully open our library in Orofino.
Mary Stanley
Board Member Clearwater Memorial Public Library
Orofino
