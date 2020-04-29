Dear Editor,
It appears my opponents are trying to change the Clearwater County Commissioners appointments into something it’s never been. A job where you are working 40 hours a week. What’s next, burden the taxpayers by increasing the Commissioner Salary?
The Clearwater County Commissioners just like a large majority of other counties in Idaho meet and handle business one day a week. I am not saying that there are not things the Commissioners do outside of those days ie: other meetings, phone calls and scheduled business responsibilities for the county. I agree you cannot be affective if you’re not there, I work and live in Clearwater County and I am accessible seven days a week. I WILL BE THERE. However, the old way of thinking that things can’t get done unless you’re at a desk, micromanaging other elected officers and appoint supervisors is not good business or leadership.
Rest assured if elected I have the management, leadership and organizational skills to be successful in serving as a city police officer and county commissioner. I am up for the task and have proven it in the past as the elected Coroner for Clearwater County and still being a full-time officer. I handled both jobs for a four-year term with the professionalism needed without any issues, and, unlike being a commissioner, I did not have the opportunity to schedule my appointments as I could not schedule deaths in Clearwater County.
Unlike other candidates who have a conflict in their current role in the county. I do not have a conflict or ethical issue in doing both jobs, which was confirmed in a letter given to the Orofino City Council from Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler. Just like one of my opponents did not have an issue as a City Council member and being a County employee, I do not have a conflict being a City Employee and County Commissioner.
To the people who think you can only be a good commissioner and nothing else, what do farmers, director of non-profit, construction manager, cattle ranchers, physical therapists, commercial roofer, business owners, property manager, and engineer all have in common? They are all sitting county commissioners in Northern Idaho.
With your vote I would like to add Police Officer to that List.
Vote Vincent Frazier County Commissioner
Vincent Frazier
Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.