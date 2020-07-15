Dear Editor:
What has happened to our world, to our country?
Did you know that the Bible says “that in the last days perilous times will come”? Look it up - 2 Timothy 3, verses 1-5. When you look at the news in our country, it really matches up with these verses. The rage, the lack of respect, the crime, the looting, the anger.
These things show that we are in the last days. Jesus also warned us (Matthew 24:37) that in the last days our world would look like the world before the flood - when the people were “corrupt” and the “world was filled with violence”. Genesis 6:11.
Revelation 13 tells us more details about what will happen and is happening in our country. America is described as “a lamb-like” nation (beast) that ends up “speaking” like a dragon. What?! So America began as an asylum for religious liberty. Our government had as its foundation the principles of civil and religious liberty (the two horns on the lamb-like beast). And because it was “lamb-like” it symbolizes that it was Christ-like. This has been the secret of its success. Then something changes and it ends up “speaking like a dragon”. It develops a spirit of intolerance and persecution.
Soon there will be a union of church and state to enforce religious laws, to help our nation “get back to God”. But a forced religion is superficial and false.
In 2 Timothy 3:5 it says that in the last days people will have a “form of godliness” without the power. In other words, they claim to be Christians, but they haven’t experienced the power of the love of God in their hearts to change them. In their lives they are still breaking God’s commandments, they haven’t received the power from God that will make them obedient to Him. Don’t be deceived. We do need to get back to God. What does that look like?
Jesus said, “If you love me, keep My commandments”. (John 14:15). David says in Psalm 119:165 - “Great peace have they which love thy law...”
Following God’s ways brings sanity and peace.
Lorene Wright
Orofino
