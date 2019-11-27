Dear Editor:
I just want to make a brief response to last week’s letter to you. The letter stated some things on behalf of the residents of Neff Road and Crow Bench Road. My wife and I do not agree with everything. We agree that the Sheriff did a good job handling the situation safely and efficiently. However, we don’t know all the facts in the case and believe only those directly involved do know them.
Also, right or wrong, the family involved are good people who are in a bad situation. Perhaps prayer for them would be better than forming opinions on only a part of the story. Finally, my wife and I choose to think for ourselves and speak for ourselves and not be included in an anonymous letter.
Andy and Jan Maes
Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.