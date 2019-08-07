Dear Editor:
Twenty years ago the Lord sent Dumitru Duduman, a Romainiun pastor over to America to warn us. Once in America, the Lord told him, “I brought you to this country because this country will burn”. The Lord showed him New York, California, Florida and Las Vegas…and said that these places will burn. “Tell the people in a loud voice, this country will burn. This country is like Sodom and Gomorrah”.
What about the church (the serious believers?), Duduman asked. The Lord said, “I want to save the church, but the churches (Luke warm believers) have forsaken me”. “How have they forsaken you, Lord?” “The honor they are to give to Jesus Christ, they take upon themselves. Tell them they must return to the Lord. He never gets tired of forgiving. If they have sinned until now, they must stop it and live new lives like the Bible tells them to”.
“I will bring out the people of the church”, the Lord said, “Like I brought out the three men from the fiery furnace and Daniel from the lion’s den. They will be unharmed”.
I have heard recently that the only people who can hurt us (Americans) are ourselves – by losing our culture. We cannot give up our Judea-Christian culture. If we lose it, there isn’t another America to pull us out…other countries don’t seem to care about themselves anymore. We must worship and praise God and stay very close to Him! Bad times are coming and the Lord wants His people to know.
Harvey Kom
Orofino
