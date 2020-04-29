Dear Editor:
We have known Vince all his life and feel that he is a very qualified candidate for Clearwater County Commissioner.
He is a hard worker, a family man, and has dedicated his life to being a public servant. He has been in law enforcement for over 25 years in various communities in North Idaho after graduating from North Idaho College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is currently a police officer with the Orofino Police Dept.
Since he and his family, including his parents live in Orofino, he will make sure he leads the county with good sense and judgment.
Unfortunately, we cannot vote for him even though we own a home in Elk River, as it is only a summer home. But we urge the voters of Clearwater County to vote for Vince.
Mike and Patricia Johnson
Lewiston
