Dear Editor:
“The bottom line is fish are important to us.” Since when are fish so important to us? If you can’t catch a fish, try eating beef for a change.
Tell Mr. Simpson we would rather have electricity than fish. Should we tell all the farmers and loggers to forget about global markets and start living off of stimulus money from Mr. Biden?
If Simpson would have kept his mouth shut, we wouldn’t have had this discussion to make sure we have ways to bring on the fish and we could have lived happily ever after.
It makes me wonder about Simpson’s political motivation.
John Gilliam
Lenore
