Dear Editor:
Please allow us the luxury of trying to sway your decision to vote for Dennis Fuller to fill the District 2 seat on the Clearwater County Board of Commissioners. We have observed the public life of Mr. Fuller for the past several years and want to point out a few facts in his favor.
Dennis has been active in the Republican Party. He has spent hours staffing the fair booth, days putting up and taking down campaign yard signs, and years writing letters to the editor and government officials, while attempting to educate citizens on the principals of sound money and free-market economics. He is a regular contributor to the public discourse on a host of important matters and his arguments are informative and persuasive.
Dennis has consistently shown he has the intelligence and the guts to take on hard-fought political battles. We know he has testified before the Legislature and lobbied them on several issues, so he will immediately be able to represent Clearwater County before other government agencies.
In other words, he’s been in the trenches. He’s paid his dues civically and politically and we think he deserves every Republican vote in Clearwater County for the May 19 primary election.
Pat and Larry Baxter
Orofino
