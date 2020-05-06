Dear Editor:
I would like to take a minute to say Thank You to all the staff at Clearwater Health and Rehab in Orofino. To be honest I was very apprehensive about placing my Aunt there for care. I was wrong!
They have been AWESOME. When the COVID virus first came out they stopped all visiting, and put added precautions in place. Their staff has gone over and above to keep all the residents safe and healthy. They have made every effort to keep me in contact with my aunt via phone calls video chat and letters. I have also received telephone updates on her condition.
Again Thank You so much!
Shirley Roane
Orofino
