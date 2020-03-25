Dear Editor:
This is a big thanks to St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley Hospitals for their “Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19” info ad. I saw it in the March 19 Clearwater Progress and it was probably in other local papers too.
I had listened much on TV and read many articles in the paper about the virus and still had questions. In a few short, easy to understand sentences they clearly spelled out everything I wanted to know. Good job!
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
