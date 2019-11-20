Dear Editor:
The residents and neighbors of Crow Bench would like to express their appreciation to Sheriff Goetz and all the Law Enforcement Officers involved in the recent enforcement of the Writ of Ejection on Neff Rd in Clearwater County, We wanted to recognize the professionalism and sound judgement used in this operation minimizing conflict and insuring the safety of all the residents. Job well done!
It has also been represented by the party subject to the Writ, and by Ammon Bundy on his Facebook page that all the neighbors support the family that was evicted. The truth is that very few of us agree with or supported their position. We are relieved and hopeful that this situation has been resolved without significant harm to anyone or their property.
It is further gratifying to see the recent post by Mr. Bundy that after a fairly judicious review of the claims and evidence in the case that he now sees that their claims could not be verified. He further stated that he believed the courts to be correct in their judgements against the family evicted in favor of the bank, that Sheriff Goetz was acting in accordance with the lawful execution of the Writ of Ejection and that the evicted family were untruthful in their representations.
Once again KUDOS to our local law enforcement for their handling of this contentious and volatile issue.
Residents of Crow Bench/Neff Road
