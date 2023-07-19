Dear Editor:
Dear Editor:
I want to take the opportunity to thank all that attended my 90th birthday party, July 1, all the local and out-of-state folks. It made me feel very humble and special.
My special thanks to Wendy Dub and Misty Midstokke for all the arrangements in place, decorations and food. Also to my sons, Kelly and Gary, for keeping our out-of-state guests entertained, by showing them the Orofino area and other local attractions.
Big Thanks to Krystal Café (Kelly), Ponderosa (Rosie) and the Fiesta En Jalisco. Your food and service was great and I can’t forget our bartender (Dave). Thank you. I hope everyone had an enjoyable time as I had, and again,
THANK YOU.
Leo Dub
Orofino
