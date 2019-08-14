Dear Editor:
Recently, I was in a store where a person had misplaced their debit card, realizing it after all were rung up, sacked, and ready to go.
At another counter, a lady spoke up saying she would pay for the embarrassed customer purchases; which she did.
It did my heart good to witness such an event. In this troubled world, there are still those Good Samaritans who care for others.
Blessings to that lady are overflowing!!
Barb Hulett
Orofino
