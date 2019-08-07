Dear Editor,
We have a cute little dog named Toby who we truly love, even though he barks a lot, jumps on people, and the furniture, and is sometimes a pain. But…he’s our family so we accept that. We take him for walks and spoil him – he has us well trained. He is always faithful to us too.
That’s why I wonder why people get a dog, take it home, tie it to a tree and ignore it? What a life that nobody should have to endure. No human contact, laying in the dirt, or mud when it’s wet, under the tree, and this sad howling day and night for someone to save him, get him off that rope and give him some attention. Shame on you for treating a beautiful animal like that.
It just makes me want to cry…
Deanne Dawson
Orofino, ID
