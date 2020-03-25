Dear Editor:
We have had an unusual couple of weeks here in America. Since I am not out and about with other people, I thought, I would write an open letter to the editor. It has become more apparent that this man should be our next commissioner. He will be a conservative with our tax dollars. He has a clear vision of what we need in our roads and bridges. He is a true advocate for multiple use of our lands. Not locking them up. He always had these basic principles. He has been a longtime resident and has his heart in the county.
I challenge your readers to dig out the March 18, 2020 Clearwater Tribune page 14A. Read the Dennis Fuller for Commissioner resume’ and see if you don’t agree with me that Dennis Fuller is an exact fit for the job.
Julia Irby
Orofino
