Dear Editor:
The public is invited to attend a public fundraiser for Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever (NIWF) at the VFW on Saturday, Feb. 1. (See the ad on page 12A of this week’s issue.) It has been our opinion for some time that extremely long seasons (in the Clearwater Region) for the whitetail deer has caused a dramatic decline in herd quality and quantity. These opinions of mismanagement by Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) have received huge support from the public throughout our area as well the rest of the state.
NIWF achieved a much needed season reduction for 5 Units in our region. This was accomplished by attending IDFG Commissioner meeting in Boise and testifying in public meetings. We feel more Units need relief from these extremely long seasons so the deer herds can continue to recover. Data collected by IDFG has already shown that some positive effects are being seen from these initial season reductions.
NIWF will continue to represent our region, but we need your help. It costs a lot of money to travel and stay in Boise. We are therefore reaching out to the public in hopes that you can join us and attend the meeting or support us financially.
Bill Samuels
NIWF Secretary
Orofino
