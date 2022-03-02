Dear Editor:
On February 19, NIWF held it’s third annual banquet and fundraising auction. We would like to extend a HUGE Thank You to Stephanie Crockett and all of her staff at the Best Western Lodge at Rivers Edge. They made everyone feel welcome for the evening as well as those that stayed at the hotel.
Everyone really enjoyed the banquet meal that was provided by our local restaurant “Fiesta En Jalisco.”
NIWF want to also express our sincere appreciation to every business and individual (Orofino, Lewiston and surrounding areas) who donated to our auction to make the evening quite memorable.
I would like to personally thank some special guests that took the time to attend our banquet: Rusty Kramer (Idaho Trappers Assocation), Dan Fowler and Don Sickels (Clearwater Chapter of Foundation for Wildlife Management), Kyle Maki (Idaho Wildlife Foundation), Dan Blanco (Former F&G Commissioner), Alex Irby (Former F&G Commissioner), and our Auctioneer, Harley Sharrard.
I feel the highlight of the evening was that the very large crowd and all the statewide organizations validated NIWF’s mission to strive for the better management of our wildlife.
Thanks to all who helped and attended our event.
William Samuels
NIWF President
