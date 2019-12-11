Dear Editor:
I had an out of body experience and watched Nancy Pelosi speak before Congress. She banged her shoe on the podium and screamed obscenities. I thought, it was an L.S.D. flashback. Come to find out it was from vaping.
She stared at me with baleful eyes and I could read her mind. “After I take out Trump, you’re next.” Then I remembered what her daughter said, “mess with my mom and she will take you out.”
I panicked and found myself running with the lemmings and leaping off cliffs. I woke up on the bar room floor with people hovering over me. I thought, they were cherubim. The EMT’s arrived and wrapped my head with gauze and asked me “Do you want to go to the hospital?”
NO! I need a drink.
James Claffery
Orofino ID
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.