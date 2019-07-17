Dear Editor:
Annual Budget meeting will be in Orofino as usual. In 2015-16 the budget for Clearwater Memorial Library was $202.162 in 2016-17 it was $201,819 and 2017-18 and 2018-19 it has been $181,415. This coming fiscal year we have asked for $212,000. I might also add that for the last three years we have returned over $10,000 to the district.
Our services have expanded and we will continue to provide new services. We experience many 200+ patron visits per day. Many of you avail yourselves of the Valnet benefits about 1,000 books come in and we send about 1,000 to member libraries each month; our Valnet Overdrive E-Books have increased and Valnet now includes Kanopy.
Stop in and I will be happy to show you the indoor progress of the expansion you have generously supported and built without costing the taxpayer one cent. We are grateful for the turnout and support we received during the recent election and most importantly your daily patronage.
Cleo Castellanos
Director, Clearwater Memorial Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.