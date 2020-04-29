Dear Editor:
My name is Joe McCarthy and I am part of the McCarthy Family of Orofino. I am also a former Chief Deputy with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and I am currently finishing my career in Law Enforcement in Boise. I have known Vince Frazier for over 20 years, both as a Law Enforcement Officer and as a friend. In that time, I have had the privilege to watch Vince work as officer and resident of Orofino and Clearwater County.
Vince understands the balance of maintaining a culture of traditions that make the region what it is as well as understanding the needs for maintaining the local economy. Vince has given his life to serving his community and is why I support Vince Frazier for Clearwater County Commissioner.
Joe McCarthy
Boise
