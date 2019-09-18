Dear Editor:
Earl Vicory is the most admired man at Orofino High School. He’s helped so many kids including me. Earl was the guy you went to when feeling down because you knew he cared about you and many others.
Keep in mind Earl is a volunteer and always has been. He dedicates his time to the school. His passion is to help. Period. It takes someone very passionate not to take a dime and still continue to show up. While other staff members after games are sitting around talking or simply leaving after an event. Earl and some others are cleaning up. Sometimes its just EARL!
I haven’t yet been impressed by the people with authority in this matter.
The integrity and advice this man brings is out spoken. I’m very disappointed about a lot of things going on at Orofino High School. Many others including me could go into detail about why and how the disappointment sits with us but we don’t do the hiring.
What I can tell you is, SOME new staffers up there along with coaches are not acting like professionals.
I give props to the few staff members up there who care about teaching and touching the hearts of young kids and young adults. You guys make it worth going to school and Earl is a big factor in that role for many kids.
Jeremiah Powers
Orofino
