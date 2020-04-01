Dear Editor:
We have been hearing the phrase “shelter-in-place” lately. This is one of the important strategies, along with proper hand washing, to stop the spread of the corona virus.
Jesus said in Matthew 24:7 that “pestilences” (fatal epidemic disease) would be one of the signs near the end of the world. So the Covid 19/corona virus pandemic is one of the signs of His soon coming. Then He went on to say that this is only the “beginning of sorrows” (verse 8).
It’s time now to “shelter-in-place”. The other day as I was thinking about this, I was reminded of the old hymn - “A Shelter in the Time of Storm”. Do you remember it?
“The Lord’s our Rock, in Him we hide, A shelter in the time of storm. Secure whatever may betide, A shelter in the time of storm.”
The only shelter that will really keep us safe is Jesus. How do you find shelter in Him?
You pray and you obey. It’s that easy. He says “Come to Me.”
Then you read your Bible and learn from Him - everything you need to know. He will help you.
Did you know that the Bible even teaches about health? If you go to our new website, “TipsforNaturalRemedies.com” you will find a free printable Bible study on health (part 1).
We are also posting tips for natural ways that you can boost your immune system so that your body can be enabled to fight disease.
So remember today about Jesus, the Shelter in this time of storm.
Blessings on you,
Lorene Wright
Orofino
