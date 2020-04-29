Dear Editor:
I met James Garrison many years ago at church and we became friends. James is running for sheriff in Clearwater County and deserves your vote. He is getting mine.
James is former US army and has a long career in out of state and in state law enforcement. He holds various certificates and diploma’s including police academy, DUI enforcement training, command management, swat team operation, anti-gang etc.
James is not a politician – he is a real lawman.
I, myself, served 16 years as a Res. Deputy level one in Colorado and I can promise you that James is the real deal. Give James serious consideration.
Robert “Bob” Jensen
Orofino
