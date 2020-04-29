Dear Editor:
I would like to take the time and talk about why I think Vincent Frazier would be a good choice for the Clearwater County Commissioner seat. Throughout the years that I have known Mr. Frazier, he has always kept his community as one of his first priorities. Most community members will say it is because, he is a Local Law Enforcement officer and it is his job. They are correct in a small sense. What most people don’t see is Mr. Frazier interacting with the youth of this great community. I have seen him go out of his way to check on the youth in our community to make sure they are doing well. Many times I have seen him mentoring our youth and adults as well.
The future for our County depends on someone that believes in our youth and our adults in our community. He has many years of leadership skills not only as a Law Enforcement supervisor, but also in the military. Clearwater County needs a strong leader with high integrity that believes in our community, who is not afraid to talk to people and show the true transparency of our county. He has not only shared his short time goals for our county departments, but the most important setting long term goals for our county looking towards the future. For more on information on Mr. Frazier’s visions for Clearwater County visit his website at: www.fraizer4clearwater.com
Jason Lichti
Orofino
