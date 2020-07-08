Dear Editor:
In last week’s paper there was a letter from Sally saying we should be Safe not Sorry. I fully agree, thank you, Sally.
That got me to wondering. Why is our only positive case for Covid-19 running around town doing their errands and visiting? They were told they were positive and I also assume they were told to stay home and self-quarantine. But they have been sighted in several places by several people. Why are they not home? Why are they not getting a fine, or put in jail? That would be rational if they choose not to comply.
Even their family is still running around, going to the store, going to work, running their errands. How stupid can some people actually be? I for one, am floored.
Carla Freeman,
Lenore
