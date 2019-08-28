Joint School District #171 patrons:
Thank you all for your trust in allowing me the opportunity to be the Zone 2 Trustee and Board Chair for Joint School District 171 for the past eight years. I have appreciated all of the support and encouragement to serve in this role and I hope that my time as a public servant has been of value to the schools and community.
It has been a very positive experience overall and I will continue to be an advocate, supporter and volunteer for the benefit of education and for this district and its many valuable and dedicated staff members. I feel confident that the Board has excellent leadership in Charity Robinson, Danielle Hardy, Sarah McGrath and Angie Pomponio as well as the newly appointed replacement for Zone 2, Greg Billups. It has been a pleasure to be of service.
Cindy O’Brien
