Dear Editor:
My dog Downtown Buster Brown is a chicken killer and no doubt you’ve heard it said, “Once a chicken killer, always a chicken killer.”
Downtown Buster Brown’s in therapy (court ordered). He goes to counseling, meets with a “dog shrink” regularly and attends support groups with other chicken killers.
Personally, I think, dog therapy is “for the birds” and does more harm than good. All those dogs do at counseling is BS, about thrills and kills, bump paws and laugh throughout the entire session.
The S.P.C.A. threatened to arrest me for cruelty to animals because I hung a dead chicken around Downtown Buster Brown’s neck. “Ma’am,” I said, “Take a look at that mangled rooster at your feet. That old boy went down fighting and my dog killed him. So what am I supposed to do?”
The society let me off the hook with a warning, “no more hazing.”
Fortunately, despite the rigmarole, I have discovered a solution. Downtown Buster Brown loves to chase squirrels and it’s legal.
I can only hope and pray that he doesn’t catch one.
James Claffey
Orofino
