Dear Editor:
As I drive around the county I see a flurry of various political signs. What I have noticed is that many of these signs are placed by county politicians, those with political affiliations and those that have or will have “favored status”.
A larger number of signs for a particular candidate doesn’t make a candidate the best candidate, they are just spending more.
I am sure there is a candidate that is counting on a split vote to win. Many people vote against a candidate as vote for a candidate so if you are voting against a failed candidate then vote for a qualified candidate that could win. I don’t think your candidate will hold it against you. Make your vote count, don’t let them buy/steal/cancel your vote. It is time the ordinary citizen takes back Clearwater County and not be influenced by those with political or special interests.
I support James Garrison for sheriff.
Fred Allen
Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.