Dear Editor,
I’m writing in support of the candidacy of Don Gardner for Clearwater County Commissioner.
I first met Don shortly after moving to the Clearwater Valley five and one-half years ago because of our mutual interest in Amateur Radio and emergency communications.
As we worked together to revive the Clearwater Valley Amateur Radio Club I was able to see Don in his role as Emergency Manager and also to know him as a friend.
I am especially impressed with Don’s depth of knowledge in disaster relief and mitigation and his ability to work to secure disaster funding in a timely manner. This work has brought him into close working relationships with all of the local government bodies in Clearwater County in addition to state and federal agencies. His record on the Orofino City Council and in the fire department speaks volumes of his devotion to public service.
Don Gardner has the knowledge, skills, experience and integrity to be a fine County Commissioner for Clearwater County.
Milton Nodacker
Peck
