Dear Editor,
This is Bill and Nanette Neider. We are endorsing Don Gardner for County Commissioner.
We have known Don Gardner for about 12 years, and have found him to be honest and concerned for the well-being of the citizens of Clearwater County. In his position as FEMA manager for this county he has written and secured grants for emergency repairs of roads, crop damage and radios for Clearwater Search and Rescue, etc. He participates in both the Clearwater Valley Amateur Radio Group and the state’s Public Safety Communications to help with contacting people across the county and state. His knowledge of the county and cities in Clearwater County and the personnel in county and city governments will aid him in helping the citizens even more as a County Commissioner.
Please vote for him May 19.
Bill and Nanette Neider,
Orofino
