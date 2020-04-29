Dear Editor,
I had the opportunity to work with Don Gardner when he became the Emergency Management Director and I was a County Commissioner. Don repeatedly proved himself to be calm and focused during a crisis. He was always engaged and constantly working to protect our county.
Don has a lot of experience working with other people and different government agencies to improve things for Clearwater County. He has the time and energy to tackle the many challenges that we face as a rural county.
These are the skills that are required to be an effective County Commissioner.
Please join me in voting for Don Gardner.
Stan Leach
Orofino
