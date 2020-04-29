Dear Editor
I believe that Chris Goetz has done an outstanding job as the Clearwater County Sheriff. He approaches the many challenges he faces by understanding all sides of the issue and then taking action that will result in a safe and peaceful resolution to the problem.
Chris has a very thorough understanding of the county budget issues and is very careful with how he spends the public’s money. He is actively involved with the Idaho Sheriffs Assoc. which gives him a great platform to gain support for rural counties like ours. He is an active part of our community donating a lot of his free time to support the 4-H program.
Chris is a good man doing a great job, let’s keep him working for us. Vote to re-elect Chris Goetz.
Stan Leach
Orofino
