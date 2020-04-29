Dear Editor,
I have known Chris Goetz for over 25 years, since we both were deputies for the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. After I was elected Sheriff in 2000, Chris worked his way up the ranks and became my Chief Deputy. When I retired in 2008, Chris became Sheriff.
Chris has been instrumental in bringing the Sheriff’s Office up to date in technology and procedures that are vital to the safety of the citizens of Clearwater County and his officers and continues to do so now. With his strong leadership skills and knowledge, a number of his personnel that were hired before and during the time I was the Sheriff, have remained with him.
I know Chris to be dedicated to our Sheriff’s Office, the citizens of Clearwater County and his family. Chris can also be seen working for different organizations and groups outside the Sheriff’s office.
My wife and I support Chris Goetz, an honest and hard working man, for Clearwater County Sheriff and urge you to vote for him.
Alan Hengen,
Retired Clearwater County Sheriff,
and Carol Hengen,
Orofino
