Dear Editor:
I almost fell in love a week ago. Of course, I’d been drinking.
Fortunately, I came to my senses and realized that the woman looked exactly like Nancy Pelosi. She even sounded like Nancy and carried a big broom!
For a few days I was sure that I was suffering from schizophrenia. Come to find out it was P.T.S.D.
Despite the medication, lots of whiskey and weed; I’m having recurring nightmares. Nancy Pelosi is the President and Alex Cortez is the Vice.
Then I saw millions of lemmings jumping off a cliff.
James Claffey
Orofino
