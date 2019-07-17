Dear Editor:
A big note of thanks to Richard Hull, Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Wise (many entities), Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps. (Kooskia and Kamiah High School students), a representative from the Nez Perce Tribe, his name was Kip, the US Forest Service and Ivy Dickinson. They all pitched in and did an excellent job clearing grass and brush from around our home.
There may be errors or omissions in this note, but it is the best I know---we are very, very grateful.
John and Judy Gilliam
Lenore
