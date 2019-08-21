Dear Editor:
Dumitru Duduman was further told by the Lord, “all the nations of the world immigrated to America with their own gods and were not stopped. Freedom was here-wickedness began to increase. Americans began to follow strange gods and turn from the God who had built and prospered this country”.
On February 1989, an angel came to Duduman. He had a helmet on his head, guns and knives all around his waist and a machine gun hung around his neck. He said, “You’re sad because many people don’t believe in your message. They’re happy there’s peace, but in a short while war will come. I’m come to take peace off the earth. (Revelation 6:3, 4)
“Wars will start, people fighting one another. Don’t be worried-all wealth belongs to God. He will not let you down. Some people don’t believe the truth or the things that will happen. Only the ones whose names are written in the Book of Life will listen and repent. Fight hard because it will get harder. The days are numbered and what I have told you will happen.”
In June 1989 Duduman, in a vision, was on a mountain and it was burning below him. There were people below and he was telling them to climb fast, don’t look back, and get to the top. People were screaming, “save us, Jesus”. Two angels told him “the mountain is Jesus Christ. Those whose names are written in the Book of Life will be saved.” – more later-
Harvey Kom
Orofino
