Dear Editor:
America is at a crossroads. We, as a nation, were founded on Christian morals, standards and principles & we have been drifting away. It’s time to return. The future of our country depends on it. This Saturday, Sept. 26, there is an event taking place in Washington, D.C. called “The Return” - a national and global day of prayer and repentance. It will be simulcast in churches & homes across the U.S. and the world calling us all to humble ourselves, pray to our God, & ask for forgiveness for our waywardness (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Please join us on that day as an individual, family, group or church. Go to TheReturn.org. The event will be simulcast at the Weippe Community Hall that day and will be open for prayer from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Life Fellowship in Pierce will also be open for prayer that day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please heed the call.
In Christ,
Wade & Heather Sutton
Weippe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.