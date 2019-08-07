The weather for the month of August started out with day time temperatures in the 90 degree range. It still cooled off in the evening with temperatures in the low 60’s. Our summer has been great. Now if it gets really hot we know it can’t last.
The tomatoes and pepper plants in the gardens are starting to recover from all the cool weather and if we are lucky we may have some produce to enjoy.
Marie and Gerry Armitage have been enjoying their grandson Jackson this week. She picked him up on Sunday and will take him back to Lewiston on Wednesday. They have spent the time at the Deyo Reservoir fishing and swimming and then have gone to the library. Next week their three granddaughters, Rilee, Brooke and Zoe will spend time with them.
Donna Brown reported their daughter Danette McIntosh and her family will spend time with them at the farm. The farm has finished bailing the hay and the wheat will be ready to harvest in about a week. The aroma of the winter wheat is very noticeable when the weather is hot.
I grew up on a farm in south central Minnesota and I can remember my dad commenting on the “sound” of the corn growing when the weather was hot. There were lots of good memories about living on a farm and we still enjoy the rural life.
Reggie and Peggy Ball took their camper to Elk
River for several days. They visited with their son Randy and his wife Carrie and gave them a house warming gift of a flag pole and flag.
Last weekend they took their camper to Pierce for the 1860 Days celebration. They attended the All Class Reunion which was held at the Pierce Community center and visited with friends and family during the informal potluck on Friday night. On Saturday they enjoyed the parade and then attended the class banquet on Saturday afternoon.
Reggie used his big trailer to help RoseAnna Thorton move her furniture to a new home in Orofino.
I visited on the telephone with Shirley Lutes on Monday. She is living in the Orchards area in Lewiston. She enjoys going out to lunch with her friends and spends time with her family.
Donna and Danny Brown send Happy Birthday Greetings to their grandson Aaron Joseph McIntosh on Aug. 21. Aaron was born in 2014 and will be five years old this year.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Birthday Greetings to Rose Opresik on Aug. 16. She is a resident of Brookside Landing and will be 97 years old this year.
