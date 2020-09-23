On Monday morning the Fraser community enjoyed another sunny day and no smoke was visible from the wild fires that have plagued our area. The rain that fell on the evening of Friday, Sept. 18 was a welcome relief. By the next morning our gage measured 1/3 of an inch. We certainly appreciated a good slow rain after so many days of dry weather. According to some reports the wild fire season has just begun. Let’s pray that any rain that falls is minus any thunder and lightning.
Our garden has had a bumper crop of tomatoes. We harvested four five-gallon pails of Roma tomatoes. A food mill was used to remove the seeds and skin. The juice was then canned and now there are 35 quarts on the shelves in our storage room.
In 2014 an article entitled “Tomatoes for Heart Health” appeared in the November issue of the Readers Digest. The information written in that article referred to when heart disease patients took seven mg of lycopene daily, the nitric oxide, helped the blood vessels dilate and to maintain a healthy blood flow. Over time, the function of the tissue lining to the heart’s blood vessels was just as good in the lycopene-consuming patients as in healthy people. A seven mg dose of lycopene is equivalent to about two raw tomatoes or a third of a cup of tomato juice per day.
This article encouraged us to include a third of a glass of tomato juice for breakfast each day.
I visited with Derek Brown on Monday afternoon as he was working the field just south of our home. He was plowing the edge of the fields before they burn the stubble this fall. The farm hopes to finish up the harvest in Fraser before the next rainy weather comes in. That may be cutting it close as rainy weather could be here again by the end of this week. The rain that fell last Friday evening did slow their production down, but there is always another chore to do until conditions dry out.
I joined the officers of P.E.O. Chapter CD a week ago to go over the modifications and safety precautions established for Re-Opening Chapter meetings. Our Chapters last meeting was on March 10, just before the Coronavirous pandemic shut down all meetings. The officers discussed the issues and President Kenda Tribble planned to talk with Idaho State Officer Vera Redman about our concerns. The Chapter will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the home of Ellen Tomlinson.
What has happened to time? This year has certainly flown by. We are now officially in autumn and I am not ready for the cold winter.
The Midnight Sun Welsh Pony Farm has had a busy summer. I visited with Sharon NcHone on Monday and enjoyed hearing about their activities. Their granddaughter Jayce is excited about her new pony nicknamed Penny. Penny was sent to Chris Nelson for some training and is now back at the farm for Jayce to enjoy.
Sharon commented about their farm activities that is as “Horse Trading at it’s Finest”. The three young colts have been shipped to their new homes in New York, Kansas and Maple Valley, WA. Next spring ther will be four new babies to look after.
I plan to stay in touch with Sharon so I can meet the new arrivals.
They did purchase a new mare from Gayfield’s Farm in Arkansas. Her name is “One More Word”. She is a full sister to the mare named Whisper who was one of the brood mares at the McHone’s farm.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Westyn Hunter Jared on Oct. 2. He will be two years old. He is the great grandson of the late Wes Stuart.
Happy birthday Greetings go out to Mike McHone on Oct. 3 and to Peggy Ball and Jerry Linvale on Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.