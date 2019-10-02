The Fraser Community experienced several days of rain during the past week. Rain fell on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept 28, and when I checked our gage on Monday it had collected a full inch of rain.
It looks like the cold weather has arrived early this year. We saw snowflakes falling on Sunday and the next morning a hard frost covered the fields east of our home. Last year frost hit on Oct. 14.
I did take the hint about the change of weather predicted on the NOAA radio channel and cleaned out the garden on Friday. The cool summer temperatures really had a negative effect on the tomato and pepper plants.
Our old wheelbarrow was used to haul the green vegetables to our garage where they were spread out on cardboard to ripen. A couple of years ago I purchased Pimento Pepper plants and they produced such beautiful big peppers that I hoped the same thing would happen this year. As you can see by the picture it was not the case this time.
The Fraser Ladies Get Together Club will hold their regular monthly meeting after the summer break on Oct. 9. The hostesses are Donna Brown and Cindy Rose. Lunch will be served at 12 o’clock noon and the meeting will take place after everyone has enjoyed their dessert. The theme for Oct. is Halloween; bring a gift card for your secret sister. If you would like to attend a meeting, contact President Blanche Kinney at 208-435-4268.
Sharon McHone and her partner, Donita Powers attended a quilt show in Walla Walla, WA. on Sept. 13 through 15. They arrived Sept. 12 to set up their booth to display bolts of fabric and kits. Before the show opened on Saturday, they attended a horse show which was held next door to the Quilt Show. Friends of the McHones from Cordoba, AK, the Irvine’s, had moved to Walla Walla and their daughter, Tessa and her horse were entered in that show. Sharon was able to track them down and they had time to catch up on their news.
A member of the Quilting Guild, Becky Martin, held a dinner for the vendors. Margo Anderson remembered that Becky and her family own the Martin Archery Company. I brought up the Martin Archery web site on Google Chrome and enjoyed looking at their bows.
Sharon also reported that their Welsh Pony Farm will have four babies to enjoy this spring. More on this as the babies are born. She and Mike keep track of the ponies they have sold. Midnight Storm recently competed in a Jumping Show and receive the title of Reserve Champion. This is another feather in their cap as their goal has been to raise high quality ponies. It’s always fun to hear the news from the Midnight Sun Welsh Pony Farm.
The Clearwater Highway District has been busy replacing old culverts in the hilltop area. We visited with Jake Armitage and Aaron Newman as they were loading up the excavator to move it to Jackknife Road to complete a project there. Jake reported the Highway District had budgeted to replace the culverts and they had completed over 50 at that time. They will continue the project next year.
Steve Green was at the cabin last week. We stopped by to visit him on Friday. Mike Jackson had just been given a tour of the cabin when we arrived. Steve was taking an inventory of the supplies he would need for Carol’s Celebration of Life to be held at the cabin on Oct. 19.
The Brown Farm has been planting the fields in the Fraser area. On Monday, I photographed their semi-trucks hauling seed to their next field as they drove by the Texas Creek Bridge job site on Highway 11. The big crane in the back ground of the picture was in place again to set the next cement culverts.
Nancy Maki invites everyone to join the members of the Faith Lutheran Church in Pierce as they bid farewell to Pastor Ingrid Aderhold and her husband Keith. They will be going to a church in Warren, OR. Pastor Ingrid’s last Sunday will be Oct. 6, worship service will be at 10 o’clock. A dinner will be at 11:30 a.m.; meat, beverages and dessert will be provided. You are welcome to bring a salad or hot dish.
The installation of the new Pastor, Beth Roen, will take place on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. worship service. There will be a dinner following at 11:30; meat, beverage and dessert will be provided. Please bring a salad or hot dish to share. If you have any questions call Nancy at 208-464-2463.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Nicole Stuart Jared on Oct. 16.
