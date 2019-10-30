On the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 26, the Fraser Community experienced a fast moving snow storm, the wind from the north blew the heavy, wet flakes sideways and for a time visibility was almost zero. The temperature topped out at 45 degrees and that helped melt the snow in the open areas, but it still remains in the sheltered areas.
Monday, Oct. 28, was another wild day. In the morning snow blew through our area, and then the weather cleared up. It reminded me of the stories I have read about the blizzard condition in the mid-west. They were extreme and very dangerous for people and livestock.
The person that had swathed and bailed some of the fields on our farm had had trouble with his equipment and didn’t return to pick up the bails. They had been rained on and were now moldy. So we used the JD tractor to haul the bails back to the farm stead. We cut the strings and then covered the pile with dirt which will turn into compost sometime in the future.
We had just finished the project when it started to sprinkle and the next time we looked out the windows the flakes were coming down fast and heavy. Talk about perfect timing!
The 5th Annual Pink Farmtique Market was held at the Nez Perce Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Katy Brown was one of the 35 vendors; she displayed her signs and antiques again this year. Katy, Kevin and their children Spenser and Natalie spent several days at the Brown Farm in Fraser.
I visited with Kevin on Monday and he reported the Market was well attended and Katy did well with her homemade items and antiques. After a busy two days they were relaxing at the farm and will return to their home in Washington on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, I spent the day at the High Country Inn. The officers of P.E.O. Chapter CD met with the Idaho State Chapter Treasurer Vera Redman at 10 a.m. to discuss any issues we had. At noon the rest of the chapter members joined us for our Fall Luncheon Fundraiser.
After everyone had enjoyed their dessert the regular meeting was called to order. Vera spoke to the members and explained her visit. Our next meeting will be held on Nov. 12.
Steve and I visited with Jeff and Tammy Sauter on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Tammy recently took on the treasurer’s position for the Fraser Community Center Board and Banner Bank needs a report from the minutes that explained the transition. Steve and I delivered the report and Tammy and I had a good visit over tea and pumpkin bread while Steve connected with Jeff in the barn. Later they joined us for muffins.
Next we drove over to the Texas Creek area to look over the progress that was made on Highway 11. The asphalt had been completed on Friday and the riprap had been put down on the north side to keep Texas Creek in its channel.
On Thursday we took the ATV down to Reggie and Peggy’s for a picnic in their pasture. Reggie had brought a folding table and chairs down to the area and then set a tiki torch for fire so we could pop some popcorn before enjoying our picnic. While we were there, he burned three piles of branches and debris. It was a beautiful quiet day, perfect for an outdoor picnic before winter sets in.
Just a reminder: Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, and that’s the date that transmission upgrades near Greer will take place.
A planned outage will take place starting at 7 a.m. and be back on by 1 p.m. Highway 12 will be reduced to one lane traffic as an 80 ton crane is used to lift the new transmission structure from the highway to an elevated hillside location,
This upgrade will help prevent unscheduled outages and minimize the duration of future interruptions directly related to the current structure.
In the Oct. 23 issue of the Fraser News a misprint was made: Delores Watson sends Happy Birthday Greetings to her son Rick Bailey on Nov. 2.
RoseAnna Thornton sends Happy Birthday Greetings to her daughter Sarah Zurflueh on Nov. 3. Sarah and her family live on Kodiak Island, AK.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Shelby Bird on Nov. 9.
