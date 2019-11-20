Our weather for the month of November has remained in the 40 and 50 degree range during the day. A recent report claimed that the month of October had been the coldest in history. We have wondered if this November will set the record for the warmest days.
The Fraser Ladies Get Together Club held their Annual Family Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Jeff Sauter built the fire in the wood stove so the building was toasty warm when the hostesses arrived.
This year Marge Carlson, Dawn Cloin and Karen Fowler prepared the turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy and potatoes, the side dishes and dessert were brought by everyone else. Donna Brown offered her table decorations for this event. Vern Kinney was asked to give the blessing and then it was time to fill our plates.
A potluck dinner is so festive. It’s a great time to visit with everyone. The final count this year was 33 adults and three children.
I enjoyed visiting with Gene and Molly Eastman and Marge and Craig Comstock during dinner. It was great to catch up on Emily Aultz Condor’s news and to welcome a number of other guests.
Dolores Watson invited her youngest brother David Thomas to come this year and he mentioned that he enjoyed meeting everyone and that he had a great time. We hope he will attend the Christmas Potluck which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
After dinner the club members met in the kitchen to exchange Secret Sister Gifts.
I visited with Donna Brown on Saturday. She and Danny were in Spokane for a doctor’s appointment and missed the dinner on Wednesday. She always brings a plate of her special sugar cookies to these events and they were certainly missed.
I asked if anyone knew the Civil War Veterans in last week’s Fraser News column. Doris Peterson reported that John Wesley Clark was her great grandfather and that the late Wesley Stuart was named after him. What an honor it is to have so many veterans interred in the Fraser Cemetery. They served in the Civil War, the First World War, World War II, Vietnam and possibly the Korean War.
I shared the story about Jim Meads serving on the USS Oriskany (CVA 34) Air Craft Carrier with our son Randy, who served four years in the Navy. He was interested and immediately looked up the history, and the sinking of the ship, on the Internet.
Kay Stone is back at her home recovering from hip surgery.
Congratulations to our Fraser area students whose names appeared on the Joint School District #171 Honor Roll for the first quarter of 2019-2020.
Timberline Schools
Highest Honor Roll: Fourth grade – Harlee Harris; Tenth grade – Abigail Brown, Twelfth grade – Shelby Bird and Krystal Dahl.
High Honors: Fourth grade – Nathan Brown; Eighth grade – Cody Bird; Ninth grade – Parker Brown.
Honors: Eighth grade – Samantha Brown and Twelfth grade – Emma Brown.
Orofino Schools
High Honors: Tenth grade – Breyer Boyer and Eleventh grade – Macoy Boyer.
In last week’s issue, the title of the article Heidi and Rolando Fuentes visit to the Schlader’s; his name is spelled Roland instead of “Rolando”. Sorry about that.
Kathy Waldron commented on the article about the Avista transmission structure. She and Jim had wondered what was happening and enjoyed reading about it in the Fraser News.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Dolores Watson on Nov. 29, and to Diane Cochrell on Dec. 3.
