The Fraser Community has had enough moisture over the past week that we recorded an inch of rain on April 30. Another heavy rain storm hit on the morning of Sunday, May 3. This added another 1/3 of an inch of rain to our records.
Steve removed the stumps of three trees just south of our house and all this moisture has helped the grass seed we planted to germinate.
Over the weekend we removed two more trees that were in pretty bad shape. Now all those trees that were a cross between a willow and a cottonwood are gone. The stumps will have to be dug up bit it will be nice not to have to deal with the branches that break off whenever a strong wind blows through. Spring is the time to get all these outdoor chores taken care of.
The garden received its first weeding last week. It was accomplished by a used rototiller we had purchased. This machine has a special feature that reverses the tines as it moves forward. This will make gardening a dream this summer.
In the past a stirrup hoe was used to disturb the weeds, good exercise, but this summer we will take a break and let the tiller do the job.
Several neighbors have started planting their onions and potatoes. Now it’s time for us to get our starts in the ground.
The pear and plum trees are in blossom and the apple trees are just starting to show their blossoms. They received a good pruning and we hope to have some good sized fruit this year.
The wheat fields are looking so nice. I love this time of year when everything turns green.
The Fraser Ladies Get Together Club has decided to cancel their May meeting due to the Coronavirous situation.
President Rosena Aultz contacted a number of the members and it was decided to play it safe and wait until next month. The hostesses always serve lunch before the meeting and this would require removing a mask to eat which would defeat the safety of being in a group.
I feel the right decision was made. The safety of our members is more important during this unsure time. Clearwater has not had a case of Coronavirous, and if we all do our social distancing for just a little longer we can keep it that way. It will be great when we can get together again.
As I was looking through my records I found a photo taken of the original members of the Fraser Get Together Club. It was taken at Lawrence and Bell Judd’s home at the ranch on Highway 11. The gals were celebrating Laura Smolinski’s birthday. How many of you remember these ladies? Steve and I did get to know Bertys Parsley Smolinski. She is Shirley Lutes mother.
I visited with Sally Marks last week and she reported that the Weippe Hilltop Heritage Museum will remain closed until further notice.
Mother’s Day will soon be here. It falls on May 10 this year.
Sherry Schlader has a variety of plants and cut flowers at her shop and delivery is available. You can reach her at 208-435-4793 for more information.
The 20th Annual Retreat to Weippe Three Mile Run/Walk is scheduled for May 23 at the mini park in Weippe. Registration forms can be found at www.weippe.com/events. If you want a 20th Anniversary shirt the cost is $15 which includes the entry fee. It must be postmarked before May 10. You can also sign up the morning of the run/walk at 7:30. The fee is $8 and does not include a shirt. Call 208-435-4362 for more information.
Loretta and Scott Musgrave send Happy Birthday Greetings to their grandson Tanner Scott Musgrave on May 8.
Shirley Lutes sends Happy Birthday Greetings to her great grandson Brylan Lutes on May 9.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to John Marks on May 11.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Mother’s Day Greetings to all the mothers in the area.
