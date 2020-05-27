My records for this month of May show that the Fraser Community received 4 ½ inches of rain from May 1 through May 22. All this moisture creates a challenge to find time to just mow the lawns or spray the fruit trees. Our temperature remains in the 40 degree range during the night time hours and climbs into the 60s if the sun can make it through the clouds. On Thursday, at about 11:30 in the morning, a hail and heavy rainstorm blew through our farm so there are puddles of water standing all over the yard.
This week, I looked through my records of the Fraser News from 2010 until 2019 to see what the weather was like over the Memorial Day weekend, and what was happening in our community.
In 2010 the days were partly cloudy and temperatures ranged from 33 and 54 degrees. This was the year an Indoor Yard Sale was held to help raise money for the indoor bathroom at the Community Center.
The records for the month of May in 2011 showed that it was a very rainy time. On Saturday the Camas Festival had a beautiful morning for their activities. Mike Green and friends entered the Retreat to Weippe fun Run/Walk. The road through the Fraser Cemetery received some needed work. The Clearwater Highway District filled the potholes and Ernie Tuning brought his little grader to put the finishing touched to the project.
Sharon and Mike McHone cancelled their Welsh Pony Show scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend due to the Equine Herpes Virus or EHV-1.
Two Fraser Community students, Jessica Gangewer and Alisha Stuart, graduated from Timberline Schools.
Mother Nature held her huge umbrella over the hilltop area for the Camas Festival in 2012. It was a sunny day with the daytime temperature of 68 degrees.
Marie Green’s family spent the weekend at the farm.
The McHones spent the weekend in Walla Walla, WA, where they hosted the Northwest Welsh Classic show. Their mare Lizzie won the title of Supreme-Best of Show.
Blanche and Vern Kinney hosted a potluck picnic at their home.
In 2013 the 13th Annual Camas Festival was held, The theme was “The Rendezvous”. The Dutch Oven Cook-off took place at 3 p.m. at the Weippe Mini Park. Guy Walker took first place with a pot roast and Cathy’s Tupperware Buns took first place in that division. Linda and Mike Beard’s son, Matt Kline, made his debut as Texas Ranger Deputy in the Melodrama “Veggie Villain”. Lin Tull Cannell’s presentation on “The Intermediary, William Craig among the Nez Perce” was attended by a large crowd. Lin used a slide show to illustrate her program which made the history of this area come to life.
The Memorial Event at the Green Farm was the burning of the old outdoor privy. It was estimated to be 80 years old. This story brought an email to the Clearwater Tribune from a subscriber in New York State.
The Memorial Day weekend started on Saturday, May 24. The
“All You Can Eat” breakfast was well attended and after the meal the Balls and the Brands stopped at the Fraser Community Center to set the building up for the pot luck dinner in honor of Clarabell Brown who passed away on May 20, 2014.
This was the year that the old wood shed at the community was removed thanks to the efforts of Jake Armitage and his brother Buck. The new woodshed was constructed and Wes Stuart helped split the wood while the Fraser Boosters 4-H Club stacked it in the new building.
The Grand Opening of the Deyo Reservoir campgrounds was held on Sunday, May 31, 2014.
On the afternoon of Saturday, May 23, 2015, a big thunderstorm hit in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend was cloudy with light showers. Loretta Judd spent the weekend at the Judd Ranch. She carried on the tradition of placing flowers on the family graves at the Fraser Cemetery.
Maebellann Steadman reported that 40 people from out of town and 25 area residents attended the 2015 Weippe all School Reunion on Sunday. She was pleased to see some of the oldest class members included Wayne Perkins, Lois Moore, Marie Vanderpool, Betty and Bill Cole, Rose Opresik, Colleen Ross and Leonard and Ruby McIntosh. ‘
The first day of the Grand Opening of the Weippe Hilltop Heritage Museum was held on Friday, May 22.
The weather on the 2016 Memorial Day weekend was sunny all three days, a real change over the past years.
The Coeur d’Alene Summer Theater “On the Road” performed “Living Through the Fire”, a musical drama reliving the fire of 1910.
The usual Camas Festival activities took place on the 2017 Memorial Day weekend. The American Legion and the VFW installed the first 10 flags in the Avenue of Flags at the Fraser Cemetery on Saturday, May 27.
Mary Cochrell celebrated her 90th birthday. Her family held a potluck dinner at the Community Center on June 17.
In 2018 the weekend started out with a wild thunder and lightning storm on Friday evening. On Saturday morning we enjoyed the breakfast at the Weippe Community Hall and visited with Jim and Kathy Waldron and their grandson Josh Huffacker and his wife Joselyn.
That evening we attended a gathering at the Green Cabin. The logs in the fire pit were soon blazing which felt good as the temperature was chilly.
In 2019 the weekend started out cold and rainy on Friday, but by the time of the potluck Celebration of Life for Mike Green at the Green cabin, the weather had cleared up. Mike passed away on March 12 and was interred in the Fraser Cemetery.
Cyndy’s First Stop Java is the location for a special Little Free Library. Cyndy’s creative talents really put a finishing touch to her library which is installed in front of her coffee shop.
Marie and Gerry Armitage send Happy Birthday Greetings to their granddaughter Jerika on June 1. Jerika will be one year old.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Danny and Donna Brown on June 1 and to Larry and Sherry Schlader on June 3.
