The Fraser Community has experienced a variety of changes in the weather during the past week; this included fog, heavy rain, snow storms and frost. We put out our rain gauge on Friday and by Saturday it had accumulated an inch of rain.
Sunday started out sunny, then Old Man Winter caused white out conditions when he turned on his snow machine. We watched several storm fronts blow in from the west during the afternoon. The NOAA weather forecast warned of frost conditions for the week ahead. Monday morning there was frost on the ground. Our temperature had dropped to 32 degrees over night.
We noticed that several of our fruit trees are starting to blossom and hope the colder conditions will slow them down so there will be pears, apples and plums to enjoy this fall.
The grass has been mowed one time and needs attention again. If the weather cooperates, we will get the machines out again this afternoon.
Marge and Craig Comstock enjoyed a visit from Craig’s brother Lance Comstock. He flew in from Lewiston on April 27 and was picked up at his motel the next morning. During his visit they camped and went fishing. Mother Nature tried her best to show Lance what this area is noted for this spring, “Rain, wind, rain, and more rain”.
Craig and Lance have been best of friends all their lives and they had a great visit even with the wet weather.
They took Lance back to Lewiston on May 5 so he could catch a 4 a.m. flight back to his home in Montrose, CO. Lance will celebrate his 81st birthday on July 30.
Weippe’s Spring Clean Up Day will be held on Friday, May 13. Meet at the Weippe Mini-Park at 9 a.m. Clean up will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Free t-shirts and pizza will be provided for all who help with the clean up efforts. See you there.
Dolores Watson was recognized by the Rebekah Lodge for her 50 years of membership on April 23. The lodge invited family and friends to join them during a break in the meeting to help celebrate her many years of activities here on the hill.
Marie Vanderpool passed away on April 14 at the Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Marie and her husband, Floyd (Flick), were married on April 9, 1943 and raised two daughters, Cheryl and Paula. Flick passed away in 1999 after 56 years of marriage.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Marie on Friday, Aug. 19, at the First Baptist Church, 291 118th St. in Orofino. Cards can be sent to Paula and Richard Paananen, 457 Devils Elbow, Lenore, ID 83541, and to Cheryl and Gene Jensen at 3006 Hudsen St., Idaho Falls, ID 83402.
An article appeared in the “Our View” section of the Capital Press on Friday, May 6. It was about where lithium and other elements used to make batteries for electric vehicles are mined. Chile, Australia, Argentina and China have massive open pit mines for these elements. The United States has one in northern Nevada and another is planned nearby.
Right now China controls 70% of the worlds lithium battery production. As more emphasis is placed on electric cars, trucks, buses and ferries to reduce carbon emissions could the keys to the “green” economy be handed over to China? Something to think about!
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Sandy Moore on May 14.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Guy and Cathy Walker on May 15.
