The second month of the New Year has flown by and we are now looking forward to some warmer weather. Daylight Savings time begins on March 8 and the first day of Spring falls on Thursday, March 19. I was just beginning to enjoy waking up to daylight and now it will be dark in the morning again.
The Daffodils are starting to poke their leaves out of the ground and the buds on the lilac bush are filling out.
A couple days ago we saw a flock of robins on our hay field. On Sunday morning, as we were having breakfast, we watched a pair of Mourning Doves browsing on seeds below our bird feeder. They are such a gentle bird and, to us, represent an aura of Peace.
The Evening Grosbeak are enjoying the sunflower seeds feeder. The males have a bright yellow bill, but I read in our bird book that they will turn a pale green during the summer. The females have muted feather tones, but the males are very colorful. They remind me of parrots.
A pair of Canadian geese have hung around the pond near the house. There isn’t any cover for them to build a nest so they will just check it out before heading for better nesting areas.
On Thursday we visited with Kaye and Jake Pruit. Their home overlooks the Dworshak Reservoir. Jake is interested in making custom knives and the guys enjoyed looking over his shop. Marshall Cook had given Kaye his mother’s big Cherrywood loom. She demonstrated some of the techniques she uses to make beautiful scarves and towels. We also worked on solving some computer problems I was having.
Steve had a good visit on the phone with Bill Bird on Monday. He lives near Princeton, Idaho and is still interested in raising cattle.
Donna and Danny Brown enjoyed a visit from Danny’s brother Neil and his wife Sherry. They arrived on Thursday and spent time at the farm before returning to their home in Pendleton, Oregon on Sunday.
Congratulations to the Timberline Schools boy’s basketball team for their district win last week against Moscow Logos. They will now advance to the State play-offs. Parker Brown is on the team. Good Luck on your next game.
In February 12 issue of the Fraser News I did an article on the Howe and Singer treadle sewing machines. The Davis Vertical Feed Sewing Machine was another very successful machine.
In the mid-1860’s Job Davis, an inventor, traveled to Watertown, NY and displayed his Davis Sewing Machine at the Woodruff house. The Davis machine was a great improvement over the sewing machine previously invented by Elias Howe.
It aroused the interest of brothers John and Joseph Sheldon. In February of 1868 the Davis Sewing Machine Company was started in Watertown by the Sheldons with a capital investment of $150,000, which was quickly increased to $300,000, The factory was equipped with the latest and most modern machinery and the mechanical skills of the workers were said to be unsurpassed.
Since the Davis Company did not own a foundry, they made arrangements with Bagley and Sewall Company to do the casting of the iron parts.
The secret to the Davis machine was the “feed”. The vertical feed was a major improvement over the old method and allowed for smooth and flexible seams with stitches alike on both sides. It also allowed the sewing of any number of thicknesses without basting and operated well on the heaviest or lightest fabrics.
The company offered nine different models all featuring the vertical feed. Prices ranged from $55 to $150 for the full cabinet model which was a highly-ornamented machine with inlaid pearl and silver plated.
The company eventually moved to Dayton, Ohio after they were approached by the Dayton Board of Trade.
The closing of the Watertown factory presented problems for the men who had worked in the factory. Most of them owned homes and had a long history with the area. The question came up about their willingness to pull up stakes and move to Ohio.
On Jan. 13, 1890, about 80 residents boarded a train for Dayton. The company’s manager, Levi A. Johnson, accompanied the first group. The company furnished the tickets for the employees and their families and paid for the freight on their household goods. Many went to Dayton in an effort to keep working until there was a job available back in Watertown. Some workers returned within a few months, others stayed and made Dayton their home.
The “Descendants Story” in archives of Jean Bennett told about the life of Alma and Owen Thornton.
Alma was the proud owner of a Davis Vertical Feed Sewing Machine. The machine now resides at the home of Alma’s granddaughter Donna Brown.
I had the privilege of taking photos of the machine with Alma’s picture displayed on top.
Alma Mable Alloway was born on March 29, 1878 at Jasper, Iowa. She married Owen Wayne Thornton on March 9, 1898 at Beaver City, Nebraska. They had five children, the youngest was Vern Owen Thornton who was born on Jan. 13, 1912 at Southwick, Idaho.
Alma and her husband Owen and their first son, Leon, left Beaver City, Nebraska on May, 1900. She was three months pregnant when she began her journey west with her second child, Viola, who was born on Oct. 18, 1900. They occupied one of five horse drawn wagons as they began their trek that was to end up in Southwick, Idaho on July 27.
The Thornton’s lived at Southwick until 1966 when they moved to the Fraser community where they farmed until Owens death in 1940.
Doris Peterson has the Davis Vertical Feed Sewing Machine that belonged to Agusta Marcks. Augusta was Doris’s great grandmother. She purchased her Davis Machine in Genesee on May 31, 1910.
Carl and Augusta Marcks had two daughters, Emma Stuart and Rose Brown. Donna Brown is Roses daughter-in-law.
I find this very interesting that two women in the part of Idaho purchased the Davis Vertical Feed Sewing Machines, and that the families have preserved them.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Danny Brown on March 5, to Jerry Bordoni on March 7, and to RoseAnna Thornton on March 11.
Cathy and Guy Walker send Happy Birthday Greetings to their granddaughter Berkley Sue Walker on March 7. Berkley will be five years old.
Donna and Danny Brown send Happy Birthday Greetings to their granddaughter Grace Amelia McIntosh on March 8.
Peggy and Reggie Ball send Happy Birthday Greetings to their graddaughter Zoee Jane Hasenoehrl on March 11.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Birthday Greetings to BreeLyhn Robinson on March 11.
