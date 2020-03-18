The weather in the Fraser Community has been typical for this time of year. During the past week we have had mostly cloudy days. On Saturday morning we woke up to a white world again with big snowflakes continuing to fall until about noon, then the temperature climbed into the 38 degree range and most of it melted off by evening.
The following day another light snow fall hit around 1 p.m. but it didn’t accumulate. Let’s hope Mother Nature will get control of this finicky weather, especially when the “First Day of Spring” arrives on March 19.
Monday started out with a fog belt pushing up from the four canyons that surround this plateau we live on; the Lolo and big Canyon to the south, Jim Fords Canyon to the north and the Clearwater to the west.
There have been times when visibility has been almost zero and we could only see our gate post from the living room windows.
Residents who travel on Highway 11 have noted how dense the fog can get in our community. We are reminded to drive defensively at all times.
Nature seems to be anticipating the arrival of spring. The buds on our trees and bushes are starting to swell and the leaves on the daffodils and tulips are almost four inches high.
Have you ordered your seeds from the catalogs yet?
Although I don’t plant our garden until the first week in June, the urge to clean the winter debris out of the flower beds has happened. The Autumn Joy Sedum plants have started to sprout, so last year’s flower stalks had to be removed.
How time flies! Another planting season is almost here.
I telephoned the Clearwater County Extension Office in Orofino on Monday and talked to Erin Rodgers about the 4-H activites.
All meetings have been postponed for the next two weeks. This information has been sent out on emails and social media. They will update this information as decisions are made.
Meladi Page, the receptionist for the Extension office, reported they have rescheduled two workshops into May and will let me know if there will be changes to the North Central Idaho Hay Day scheduled on April 13 at the Fraser Community Center.
Loretta Judd has been working on projects around the Judd Ranch. We had a good visit on the telephone. She and Steve Green had dinner at the Timberline Café recently. He had driven Carol’s car to the cabin and stopped by our farm to drop off a piece of equipment.
The Fraser Ladies Get Together Club met on Wednesday, March 11. The hostesses were Marge Carlson and Peggy Ball. Everyone enjoyed the St. Patrick’s Day lunch which was served before the meeting. The menu consisted of Reuben sandwiches, green salad, chips and dips, key lime pie and lemon pudding cake, coffee and green punch. The White Elephant gift was won by Dawn Cloin.
After the meeting a fun game of Bingo was played and Secret Sister Gifts were shared.
The next meeting will be held on April 8, with hostesses are Dawn Cloin and Tammy Sauter; the theme is Easter.
If you are interested in attending please contact President Rosena Aultz at 208-435-4138.
The Feb. 28 issue of the Capital Press had an article written by Sierra Dawn McClain entitled, “Idaho bill could change how agricultural land gets taxed”. Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, introduced Bill 495 in the Revenue and Tax Committee on Feb. 12.
This bill intended to localize and standardize how agricultural land is assessed and create what proponents say is a fairer taxation system for farmers has been introduced in the Idaho Legislature.
Blanksma said she suspects the Idaho State Tax Commission aims to wring more Tax revenue out of agricultural communities, even though residential areas use more tax-funded services, like ambulances and libraries.
According to a recent study by Brigham Young University-Idaho, residential areas receive more money in services than they generate while agricultural lands generate more tax dollars than they receive in public services.
The bill passed unanimously out of committee and is on its way to the House floor. Let’s keep an eye on House Bill 495 as it will have a definite effect on the farming communities of Idaho.
On the Opinion page of the March 6 issue of the Capital Press, Oregon Senator Bill Hansell expressed his view on the Cap and Trade bill the Legislature is dealing with. He pointed out some of the facts of this bill that the residents of Oregon might like to know.
He remembered that one of his favorite shows on TV when he was growing up was Dragnet. Sargent Joe Friday, played by Jack Webb, was the star. The best known quote from the show was, “All we want are the facts, Ma’am”. That is what Bill Hansell and his colleagues want to know on the Cap and Trade Bill. Oregon has already passed significant legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
What are the actual costs of the program? The Cap and Trade legislation needs to be decided by a vote of the people of Oregon. Bill’s goal has been to always make informed decisions. To do that, “you need the facts” just like Joe Friday.
Shirley Lutes sends Happy Birthday Greetings to her grandson Tucker Konkol on March 23.
