Winter temperatures have continued to keep a grip on the Fraser Community. Our weather station recorded the coldest over-night temperature was on Wednesday, Feb. 23. It dropped down to one degree and then for the next three days it remained below 14 degrees.
On Sunday, Old Man Winter sent snow showers in the morning, but his attention span must have slipped because by 7:30 p.m. rain started to fall. We woke up to rain on Monday morning and the prediction is for more of the same for the rest of the week. NOAA reported there could be flooding in the northern panhandle of Idaho due to the moisture and snow melt.
On Tuesday, on our way down to Orofino, we stopped at Sherry’s Cakes and Bouquets to pick up an order of her special cupcakes for Kaye Pruit. Kaye had ordered the cupcakes for her P.E.O. Chapter CD meeting. We delivered the Fraser News column to the Clearwater Tribune office, had breakfast at the Ponderosa Restaurant and did some errands.
I attended a P.E.O. meeting at the Clearwater Public Memorial Library at 1 p.m. After the meeting the members, plus Merk Cannell and Steve Brand attended the 95th birthday celebration for longtime member Betty Zech.
Betty’s daughter, Shelley Long, and her sisters and brother, reserved the Orofino Senior Center for the celebration. Merk Cannell played his guitar and everyone lent their voices to sing Happy Birthday to Betty.
Three flavors of cake from Ronatta’s Cakery and a tasty punch was served at 2:22 p.m. Everyone was made aware that this was the second month of 2022, at 2:22 in the afternoon, a once in a lifetime happening.
Betty was a longtime friend of Merle and John Loseth. Their son, Chris, his son Eric, and Diane Loseth, wife of the late Pat Loseth, drove to Orofino to help Betty celebrate. It was a special day, Betty, we wish you many Happy Returns.
The article “Crime in Clearwater County” from April 8, 1932 issue of the Clearwater Tribune reported that Federal Dry Agents spent six days in getting to the moonshine still of Harry Ball. I commented on the article in the Feb. 2 Fraser News and wondered if Harry and Frank were the same person. Michal L. Berreth-Beck answered that question in her letter to the editor which appeared in last week’s paper.
They were brothers, born in West Virginia, the sons of David and Elizabeth Ball.
Francis (Frank) Sherman Ball was born on March 4, 1888, Harry Reardon Ball was born on Feb. 22, 1897. The family moved to Clearwater County in 1900 or 1901 where the last six of their 13 children were born.
Michal does extensive genealogy work about local families for her Idaho Gen Website for Clearwater County.
We have a large picture of the Golden Gate Bridge in its construction phase and I checked with the Orofino Library about any information they would have on how it was constructed.
If you are interested the Asotin County Library has a DVD on the building of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Hoover Dam and Mount Rushmore. It was fascinating to see what it took to complete each one of these projects.
This DVD is a great way for students to learn the history of three of our famous landmarks.
Marie and Gerry Armitage’s grandson Jackson Armitage is interested in robots.
In September of 2021, Jackson, son of Buck and Sarah Armitage, joined a 4-H project group in Orofino, taking a project for Robotics. Jackson practiced at the VFW Hall every Sunday for two hours with three other 4-H members.
At Districts in Post Falls, team Cargo Robots competed against 16 other teams. They won the Innovation Project Award and the Robot Performance Award.
On Feb. 12 his team went to Post Falls for State Competition. Out of 28 teams his team placed second for Robot Performance.
This year’s theme was Cargo Connect. The team learned about transportation of all types of cargo to their areas and problems associated with transporting. His team researched and developed a remote control robot, Mr. Krabs, to deliver packages to more rural customers.
Jackson is in the K-9 Clovers 4-H Club in Lewiston. He turned 11 years old on Jan. 10.
Our Community Calendar birthdays for the first week of March are: Danny Brown on March 2, Lisa Dahl on March 3, Lawson Jared and Randy McKinnon on March 4, and Donna Brown on March 5.
Donna and Danny Brown send Happy Birthday wishes to their granddaughter Berkley Sue Walker on March 7.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Birthday wishes to Jerry Bordoni on March 7.
There are no anniversaries for this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.